PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Reaches $21.27 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $311,545.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.02064179 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

