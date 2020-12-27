PegNet Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,724.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00120685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00594691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00147636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00321173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00083361 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,148,175,861 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

