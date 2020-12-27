PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFLT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

