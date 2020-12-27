Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti increased their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PERI opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $327,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

