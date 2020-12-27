Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,793,667 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

