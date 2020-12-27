Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) alerts:

In other Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).

Shares of LON:PFC traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142.80 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 711,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,890. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.