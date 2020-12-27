PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 816.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 4,560,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

