Pigeoncoin Market Cap Tops $518,677.51 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $518,677.51 and $30,094.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000141 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,853,784,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

