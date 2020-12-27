PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 55 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 2.04% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.