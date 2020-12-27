PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $12,674.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.