PIVX Market Cap Reaches $22.31 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $691,084.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

