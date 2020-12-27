Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

