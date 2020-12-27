Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $8,797.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

