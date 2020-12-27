Pmeer Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00127859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00633938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00156412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00057795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00085181 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.