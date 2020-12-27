Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $16,869.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

