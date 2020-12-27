Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.11. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 424,500 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.43.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

