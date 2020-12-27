Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.11. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 424,500 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.43.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit