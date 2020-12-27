Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primo Water by 89.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,876. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

