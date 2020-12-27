Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primo Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Primo Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

