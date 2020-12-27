Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

