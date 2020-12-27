Propy Reaches Market Cap of $5.65 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Propy has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $54,958.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00046368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00293324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.88 or 0.02116687 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

