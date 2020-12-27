Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 500.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $30.46 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HGV. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.