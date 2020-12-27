Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 745 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 147.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $27.10 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

