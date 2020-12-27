Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $97,000 Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 93.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Greif were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

