Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $143,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

NYSE SNAP opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.