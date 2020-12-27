Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Telenav worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.31. Telenav, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.