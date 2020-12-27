Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMC Networks by 368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of AMCX opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

