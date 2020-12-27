Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $15,492.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00119901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00593610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00146676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00320183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00083462 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

