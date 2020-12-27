Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 51.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 36.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

