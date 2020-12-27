Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.83 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,048 shares of company stock worth $27,639,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Q2 by 154.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 133.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 93.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Q2 by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $130.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

