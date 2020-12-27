Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,092,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

