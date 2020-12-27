QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of -290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,450.0%.

QADA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,206.21 and a beta of 1.08. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

