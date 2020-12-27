Qredit Market Capitalization Tops $2.23 Million (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 1,030.9% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $78.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001331 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

