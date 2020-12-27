QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,978.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $103,978.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00126654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00638702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00154937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00319190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00085526 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

