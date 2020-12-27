Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 261,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

