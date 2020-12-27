Ragnarok Market Capitalization Tops $13,361.11 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $13,361.11 and $38.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00126654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00638702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00154937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00319190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

