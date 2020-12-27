Rapidz Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $28,770.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00625238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00323260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

