RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

