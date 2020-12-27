Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

