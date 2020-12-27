Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

