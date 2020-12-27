Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $22.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 786,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,778. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

