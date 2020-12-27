RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

