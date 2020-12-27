Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Regional Management worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Regional Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $324.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.