Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,928.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $12,928.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

