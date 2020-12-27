Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.
Shares of RPAY stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
