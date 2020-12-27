Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

