Reviewing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $560,000.00 7.38 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.04 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -0.27

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. operates as a real estate brokerage company in Denver, Colorado. It buys and sells third party owned real estate properties. The company also provides property management, property maintenance and repair services for third party owners. In addition, it is involved in the rental of warehouse property to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in December 2018. Generation Hemp Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

