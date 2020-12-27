Reviewing Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Laird Superfood shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nomad Foods and Laird Superfood’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.60 billion 1.94 $172.48 million $1.38 18.24 Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and Laird Superfood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 9 0 2.90 Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Laird Superfood has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Laird Superfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.56% 10.37% 4.38% Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Laird Superfood on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

