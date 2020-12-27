Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.75 $19.75 million $2.63 17.57 Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UFP Technologies and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $79.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 9.25% 10.79% 9.03% Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Inari Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

