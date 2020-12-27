Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 128,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,855. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

