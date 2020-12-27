Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32,378.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

