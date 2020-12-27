RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,971.98

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,971.98 and traded as high as $2,100.00. RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 84,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,971.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,855.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

In other RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total transaction of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

